Derek Swanson
Maker
Hey ProductHunt, so excited to launch GradLetters today. The world has changed and we have seen our relationships redefined through shelter-in-place and social distancing. One of the groups I feel dearly for is the class of 2020 graduating from our nation's High Schools, Colleges and Universities. I wanted to create something special that would create a marking memory for this class after all their hard work and sacrifice. GradLetters provides a way to celebrate our graduates, no matter the distance. Important people in your graduate's life (family, friends, teachers, coaches, professors, mentors) upload their audio or video message and it is edited together into one seamless audio message or video. You have the opportunity to speak encouragement, wisdom, reassurance, and celebrate all they have accomplished. Thanks for checking it out!
