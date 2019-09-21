Gradients Game
Addictive fun gradient matching game!
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Brad Dwyer
Simple game. As a dev it’s a fun way to improve my eye for colors. My top score so far is a 98!
Upvote (1)Share
I bet it's tough to score 💯. If you can; then you are Rainbow.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Gradients Game was released with iOS 13.0 on the Apple App Store. Get a detailed score of the target gradient and your gradient with points out of 100. Remember, it looks simple, but it is an addictive game! Try to score 100, if possible. :)) Few reviews - "Damn, never imagined this game to be this addictive man. Great job! 👍" "Can’t stop playing with the colors!! Amazing app!!" "Man! I can’t get enough of this game!!"
UpvoteShare
That product is useful
UpvoteShare