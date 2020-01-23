Gradientify Icons
Interactive free SVG icons you can colorize as you wish
#2 Product of the DayToday
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
📖 Story Hello Hunters and Makers, and thanks @kevin for hunting us :-) it's story time! A while back we started working on an big update for Iconshock that involved adding brand new features to the icon customizing options already available on the platform. In the process, we developed a simple but powerful tool to test out some features, customize icons with a variety of gradient palettes & download the personalized set, but we figured it would be cool to make it available to anyone who wanted to check them out while we finish the larger Iconshock update. 💪 Motivation For a while now, gradients have been used on everything from backgrounds, buttons, headers & several UX elements, however icon design has been dominated by flat colors so far, we figured we may try to change that, so we focused on polishing this live editor tool with near 500 SVG icons and put it out there to show that the versatility of gradient colors also extends to icon design. Here's a quick summary of what you can do with Gradientify: 🔥 480+ svg icons, ready to be customized and downloaded ✏️ An icon set packed with a ton of different industries & categories 📱 A simple yet powerful gradient editor interface with 100+ premade gradient variations 🎯 Create your own gradients & customize color shades precisely with our simple tool 🛠 You can copy the CSS code of your custom gradient ↔️ Option to swap the gradient color orientation 📥 Download your custom gradient icons in SVG & PNG formats! We love to make icons & create new ways to personalize them so that anyone can make a set of their own, we hope the PH community loves these as much as we do, and as always any feedback you guys could send our way is much appreciated! :-)
Cool idea, congrats on the launch! We are also working on @LineIcons V2 ;)
@lineicons @musharofchy Mushrad, thanks partner ! Line icons is quite a good project, I think we should work in something together ;) When do you plan to launch ?
@juanpablosarmi Thanks mate yeah we will, let's talk someday. Next launch most probably in february ;)
@musharofchy great ! please send me the link when done! :)
This is what people like, its going to be a successful day for you :) ... Selling icons works since the internet was born :D
@oliver_wolf lol! we have been there, I started with iconshock was created almost 15 years ago, thanks for your kind words, were you able to download ? everything works for you ?
Hey, @juanpablosarmi ! Just checked your product and want to say that the icons really stylish and unique! P.S. Can't stop playing with gradients😅. Congrats!
@alexanderolssen Thanks, remember you can use it as a gradient tester, and get the gradient CSS code ! you can also swap the direction, did you check ?
Gradientify Icons Looking forward to having the filters and search option and ability to download single icons in the future. Keep up the good work.
@samarpatel13 Samir, thanks for your feedback, actually we are working in such features (and more), do you think would be useful to be able to edit single icons too ? would appreciate a lot your thoughts about it...
@juanpablosarmi Allowing to download single icon with predefined colors would be great as users can get multi colored icons from same set of designs individually when they download all single ones.. Also if you want you can add a .99 cents editable SVG for single icons to come up with a new plan too.