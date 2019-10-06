Log InSign up
Gradient

Upload a photo to find out who's your celebrity twin

Gradient uses the most accurate look-alike technology to find your historical person or celebrity twin.
1 Review5.0/5
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
It makes me feel a lot better than the aging app ;)
Андрей Мигель
amazing work guys!
Alexander Tvar
Love it! How much time did it take you guys to teach AI to do that?
Dmitry Dubovik
Maker
Yeah, I definitely look better with this app rather than the aging one. Well done, team. The transition looks pretty accurate!
Leo?
Or Orlando?
Adam Jarvis
Adam Jarvis
What are the images used for? Other than the app itself. Is this a method to build a dataset of faces for you to sell on?
