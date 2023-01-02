Products
Gradicol
Gradicol
Handpicked collection of linear gradients
Free
If you have been looking for gradients for a while, Gradicol will come in handy. Browse catchy linear gradients and copy the source code only with one click. Features: 🎨 Gradient Collection 🌐 Website templates (WIP)
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Gradicol
About this launch
Gradicol
Handpicked collection of linear gradients.
Gradicol by
Gradicol
was hunted by
Gergő Pásztor
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Gergő Pásztor
. Featured on January 2nd, 2023.
Gradicol
is not rated yet. This is Gradicol's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#29
