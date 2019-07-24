Discussion
Rachlol
I love this, Deana!! Making crypto more accessible to the common folk with incredible branding. Watch out, Venmo!
Maker
Hi everyone!!!! I'm the founder of Gracias. We're a mission-driven company working to make crypto more accessible and fun for people who are non-technical. Our goal is to create a social onramp for the crypto economy, so that everyone can learn about this new money, and have the opportunity to join the party. This version of the app is very much a pilot. Our eventual goal is to transition to a DApp environment, though we want to see first if there is an appetite for this type of product within the communities that we're looking to serve. For now though, the wallet is custodial, transactions are offchain and we're limiting this to a very small number of users to test out. All that said! If you sign up using the promo code ' HI ' you can receive $5 in free Bitcoin, as well as $2 for every user that you successfully refer to the app. We're particularly interested in reaching total Bitcoin newbies with this pilot, so please share with these people in your life! PLEASE GIVE FEEDBACK! The good, the bad, the ugly - we want it all!
The App is mega fun and inviting - can’t wait to gift some bitcoin to my girlfriends near and far!
