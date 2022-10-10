Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Grace
See Grace’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Grace for iOS 16
Ranked #12 for today
Grace for iOS 16
New lock screen widgets and Shortcuts for productive parents
Visit
Upvote 7
2 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Track your child’s screen time remotely from your lock screen.
Automate limits in one tap with Shortcuts.
Get Grace, a one-of-a-kind parental control app for iOS: privacy-focused and simple to use.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Parenting
,
Apple
by
Grace
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
About this launch
Grace
Best parental control app for iphone and ipad
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Grace for iOS 16 by
Grace
was hunted by
Liana Khanova
in
Productivity
,
Parenting
,
Apple
. Made by
Liana Khanova
and
Salavat Khanov
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Grace
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 17th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#53
Report