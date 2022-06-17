Products
Grace
Ranked #5 for today
Grace
Parental controls for iPhone done right
Raise children aware of the screen-life balance, teach healthy digital habits, and reduce phone addiction with Grace, a new modern privacy-first parental control app for iOS.
Launched in
Parenting
,
Apple
,
Kids & Parenting
by
Grace
About this launch
Grace
Parental controls for iPhone done right
0
reviews
2
followers
Grace by
Grace
was hunted by
Liana Khanova
in
Parenting
,
Apple
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Liana Khanova
and
Salavat Khanov
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Grace
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 17th, 2022.
Upvotes
31
Comments
5
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#35
