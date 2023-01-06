Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
GPTZero
GPTZero
detect whether an essay is ChatGPT or human written
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An app that can quickly and efficiently detect whether an essay is ChatGPT or human written.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
by
GPTZero
About this launch
GPTZero
detect whether an essay is ChatGPT or human written
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
GPTZero by
GPTZero
was hunted by
Emmett Storts
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
. Featured on January 6th, 2023.
GPTZero
is not rated yet. This is GPTZero's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#166
Report