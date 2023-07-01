Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Gptsafe
Gptsafe
Detects AI or human-written text with 95% accuracy
Visit
Upvote 31
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Detects AI or human-written text with 95% accuracy. Time-Saver: Quick identification saves effort in verifying text origin. Natural Style: AI rewrites text to sound human-authored.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
GptSafe
Snowflake Startup Demo Day
Ad
Next-gen data apps pitch premier startup VC's
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We would much appreciate any feedback"
The makers of Gptsafe
About this launch
GptSafe
Discover the Truth with Our 95% Accurate Content Detector
1
review
61
followers
Follow for updates
Gptsafe by
GptSafe
was hunted by
William Luca Falck Neubert
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
William Luca Falck Neubert
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
GptSafe
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
31
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report