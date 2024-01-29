Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
GPTGuard
GPTGuard
Keep your ChatGPT conversations secure and private
Visit
Upvote 30
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Enjoy a ChatGPT-like experience with enhanced privacy and security. Our innovative masking technology ensures your sensitive data stays hidden, allowing GPT to understand the context without exposing your confidential info.
Launched in
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
GPTGuard
Outverse
Ad
Support docs & customer forums for modern SaaS startups
About this launch
GPTGuard
Keep your ChatGPT Conversations Secure and Private
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
GPTGuard by
GPTGuard
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Privacy
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Amar Kanagaraj
,
Ganapati Pandit
,
Hariharan
,
Sangamesh Deshetti
,
Siva ram.s
,
Nive
,
James
,
VASANTH KUMAR K M
,
Saran Mayilsamy
,
Barkave Narayanan
and
Shashikiran ML
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
GPTGuard
is not rated yet. This is GPTGuard's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report