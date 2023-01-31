GPTfor.me is an experiment that lets non-technical people try out teaching an AI about a new subject. It lets you upload a CSV, then ask questions and interact with the content in a similar way to ChatGPT.
"It’s early! And meant for testing purposes only at this point. Whether you use it or not, we’d love feedback on how a tool like this could be useful for you. Imagine you could teach ChatGPT about anything, what would you do with it?"