GPTfor.me

GPTfor.me

A personalized AI experiment to interact with any content

Free
GPTfor.me is an experiment that lets non-technical people try out teaching an AI about a new subject. It lets you upload a CSV, then ask questions and interact with the content in a similar way to ChatGPT.
Launched in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence
GPTfor.me
Get your engineering team up and running in 24 hours

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"It’s early! And meant for testing purposes only at this point. Whether you use it or not, we’d love feedback on how a tool like this could be useful for you. Imagine you could teach ChatGPT about anything, what would you do with it?"

The makers of GPTfor.me
About this launch
GPTfor.me by
was hunted by
Ian Cairns
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ian Cairns
and
Eric Ryan
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is GPTfor.me's first launch.
