Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GPTFlix
GPTFlix

GPTFlix

Find your next favorite movie using GPT

Free
Embed
Not sure what to watch tonight? Check out my new startup http://GPTFlix.co! With GPTFlix you can enter your favorite movie, or actor, or even describe a movie you want to watch and it will recommend 10 movies that you should check out!
Launched in
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
GPTFlix
Blackray
Blackray
Ad
The PM Supertools You Always Wanted
About this launch
GPTFlix
GPTFlixFind your next favorite movie using GPT
1review
21
followers
GPTFlix by
GPTFlix
was hunted by
Zach Meierhofer
in Movies, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Zach Meierhofer
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
GPTFlix
is rated 3/5 by 1 user. This is GPTFlix's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-