Home
→
Product
→
GPTFlix
GPTFlix
Find your next favorite movie using GPT
Not sure what to watch tonight? Check out my new startup http://GPTFlix.co! With GPTFlix you can enter your favorite movie, or actor, or even describe a movie you want to watch and it will recommend 10 movies that you should check out!
Launched in
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
GPTFlix
Blackray
About this launch
GPTFlix
Find your next favorite movie using GPT
1
review
21
followers
GPTFlix by
GPTFlix
was hunted by
Zach Meierhofer
in
Movies
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Zach Meierhofer
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
GPTFlix
is rated
3/5 ★
by 1 user. This is GPTFlix's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
