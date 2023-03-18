Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
GPTCraft
Ranked #16 for today
GPTCraft
Use ChatGPT inside Google Sheets
Visit
Upvote 11
$5 Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Google Sheets Template with built-in ChatGPT function, prompts, and sheet templates. Create Social Media & Ads, Email, and Blog post using ChatGPT inside your own spreadsheet!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
by
GPTCraft
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
About this launch
GPTCraft
Use ChatGPT inside Google Sheets
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
GPTCraft by
GPTCraft
was hunted by
Marcel Christianis
in
Productivity
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Marcel Christianis
and
Obed Tandadjaja
. Featured on March 19th, 2023.
GPTCraft
is not rated yet. This is GPTCraft's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#319
Report