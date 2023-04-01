We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
A chatbot trained on a massive collection of clean data

Free
GPT4All is a 7B param language model fine tuned from a curated set of 400k GPT-Turbo-3.5 assistant-style generation. ~800k prompt-response samples inspired by learnings from Alpaca are provided.
GPT4AllA powerful assistant chatbot that you can run on your laptop
