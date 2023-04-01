Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
GPT4All
GPT4All
A chatbot trained on a massive collection of clean data
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
GPT4All is a 7B param language model fine tuned from a curated set of 400k GPT-Turbo-3.5 assistant-style generation. ~800k prompt-response samples inspired by learnings from Alpaca are provided.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
GPT4All
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
GPT4All
A powerful assistant chatbot that you can run on your laptop
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
GPT4All by
GPT4All
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
GPT4All
is not rated yet. This is GPT4All's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report