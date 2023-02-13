Products
Home
→
Product
→
GPT-Minus1
GPT-Minus1
Fool GPT by randomly replacing words with synonyms.
GPT-Minus1 replaces random words with synonyms to throw of the AI detectors (they currently rely on looking for certain word distribution patterns that are more likely in AI generated content).
Launched in
Funny
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
GPT-Minus1
Emma
About this launch
GPT-Minus1
Fool GPT by randomly replacing words with synonyms.
GPT-Minus1 by
GPT-Minus1
was hunted by
Bilal Tahir
in
Funny
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Bilal Tahir
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
GPT-Minus1
is not rated yet. This is GPT-Minus1's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#58
