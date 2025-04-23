Launches
GPT Image API
Bring GPT-4o Quality Images to Your Apps
OpenAI Image API now features gpt-image-1! Get GPT-4o level quality for image generation & advanced editing (multi-ref images, inpainting). Better instruction following & text rendering.
Payment Required
API
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Bring GPT-4o Quality Images to Your Apps
GPT Image API by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
API
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sam Altman
and
Greg Brockman
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is GPT Image API's first launch.