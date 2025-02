This is a launch from GPT-4 by OpenAI See 11 previous launches

GPT-4.5 The largest and best model for chat yet in GPT family Visit Upvote 68

GPT-4.5 is our most advanced model yet, scaling up unsupervised learning for better pattern recognition, deeper knowledge, and fewer hallucinations. It feels more natural, understands intent better, and excels at writing, programming, and problem-solving.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more