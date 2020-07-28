  1. Home
OpenAI GPT-3 + Tailwind CSS code generator

GPT-3 Tailwind CSS is an OpenAI powered GPT-3 code generator built by Themesberg.
We built an OpenAI powered Tailwind CSS code generator using GPT-3 - Themesberg BlogA couple of days ago we got access to the OpenAI's Beta API platform and I had the occasion to play around with it. After the first couple of minutes I couldn't really understand how it works, but after going through some tutorials and other examples I got a hang of it.
Szőgyényi Zoltán
Maker
Hey PH 👋 Together with my team we built this Tailwind CSS code generator (favorite CSS framework) using OpenAI's GPT-3 API. Honestly after playing around with a few words and blog posts I was curious whether it could interpret not only HTML and CSS but CSS Frameworks as well. Oh boy it did! Here are a few highlights: - code still far from perfect, but very promising - works with buttons, inputs and lists currently (trained the AI to do these 3 only for now) - loading time from 2 seconds to 10 depending on the complexity (may decrease based on the API output speed) - it's very flexible in terms of language - the generator is not live because the number of requests are still restricted in beta mode - after finishing wrapping things up I would like to offer as much of this for free - here's a blog post where I write a bit more about my experience - you can sign up here for the waiting list This product was brought to you by the Themesberg team ❤️
