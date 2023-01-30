Products
GPT-3 Playbook
Ranked #13 for today
GPT-3 Playbook
Free playbook to build your first GPT-3 powered product!
Free
In 24 hours you will understand the history & context of GPT-3, you will also master the engineering behind it including prompt engineering & most importantly build your first product w/ GPT-3 all without needing to code.
Launched in
Education
,
Tech
,
Side Project
by
Build
About this launch
Build
Launch your side hustle in 4 weeks
GPT-3 Playbook by
Build
was hunted by
Prashant Sharma
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Side Project
. Made by
Gayatri Taley
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Build
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on November 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
4
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#42
