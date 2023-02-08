Products
GPT-3 Anywhere
The power of ChatGPT on any website, at any time.
Free
Use OpenAI's Playground on any website that accepts text input. Type /g followed by your prompt, then /s to submit your prompt for a completion. Your prompt will be included with the completion.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Social Media
by
GPT-3 Anywhere
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out the launch! Let me know if you have any feedback."
The makers of GPT-3 Anywhere
About this launch
GPT-3 Anywhere
The power of ChatGPT on any website, at any time.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
GPT-3 Anywhere by
GPT-3 Anywhere
was hunted by
David Frankle
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Social Media
. Made by
David Frankle
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
GPT-3 Anywhere
is not rated yet. This is GPT-3 Anywhere's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#166
