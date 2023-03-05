Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground
Ranked #13 for today
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground
A micro app to try the new ChatGPT API
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A simple PHP-based wrapper for the ChatGPT API. Made for personal use and friends in China. Now sharing with the PH community.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground
A micro app to try the new ChatGPT API
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground by
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground
was hunted by
Mighil
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mighil
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground
is not rated yet. This is GPT 3.5 Turbo Playground's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#14
Report