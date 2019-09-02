Discussion
Max Busin
Hey everybody, I'm Max, one of the founders of Gotobeat. A subscription service for live gigs is not only possible but necessary. We aim to disrupt the experience of going to independent live music gigs, making it easier, more affordable and more accessible for all music lovers. With a flat monthly fee, Gotobeat opens the door to all the live music gigs we organize, as well as to a curated list of gigs organised by partner-venues. The service is currently only available in London, and already counts on the support of 6 of the city’s most well established independent live music venues (including The Victoria, Fiddlers’ Elbow and Underbelly Hoxton), and 30+ of the best up and coming artists on the scene. To start, Gotobeat members will have free access to at least 10 gigs per month and can choose to go to as many of them as they want. Details such as the date, line-up, and location are made available on the platform from between a month and a week before the gigs are scheduled to take place, with new shows being announced on a weekly basis. How does it work: - Pick the gig. Fans sign in and browse a list of Gotobeat gigs happening near them, filtering by time, location and genre. Short snippets of the artists’ latest music is on the gig page, giving members an easy way to check out their music before the show. - Download the free ticket. After they have chosen their favorite gig(s), they follow a simple process of requesting their "Free Member Ticket", which is instantly and conveniently sent to them by email. - Enjoy. That’s it. They are all set and ready to go to the venue to enjoy the gig. Everybody is into music, but not necessarily into live music. And the reason is simple: going to a gig is just too complicated. Our mission is to make the process of going to see an artist play much easier. We want to make live music on-demand and more convenient, whilst keeping the quality of each gig as high as possible. Our objective is to be able to pay artists better, bring more people to venues and create value for the entire live music ecosystem. We are building up a community of music lovers. Through our gigs, we want to create the opportunity for our members to meet new friends, discover new music and have fun enjoying great up and coming artists performing. More info here: https://www.gotobeat.com/subscri... Hope you like the product! Let us know what you think!
