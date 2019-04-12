GoT season 8 starts this Sunday. Think you know who will be dead, alive or a white walker? Put your GoT IQ to the test and join us in our 'Deadpool' that we created for fans.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Joel KaracozoffMaker@joel_karacozoff · Co-founder of Balto
Hello PH! My name is @joel_karacozoff and I'm one of the makers of Balto and I hope you're as excited as we are about The Game of Throne's premiere this Sunday. In honor of the legendary final season, we've launched the GoT: Dead or Alive Challenge. It's super easy to play - before the start of each episode select which character(s) will be dead, alive or a white walker (wight) - that's it! You can signup for the game by heading to our landing page (playbalto.com) or you can join the game directly by clicking this link: https://playbalto.com/pool/ca2vv... I want to give a major shoutout to my brothers in House Balto, @nicky_montana and @spencer_cassidy...WINTER IS HERE!!!
Upvote (1)Share·
Alex Bouaziz@bouazizalex · Deel, MIT, Technion
Congrats!! 🔥
Upvote (1)Share·
Evan Dreyer@evan_d · Risky guy
Never seen something like this before. Incredible
Upvote Share·