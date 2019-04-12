Log InSign up
GoT Dead or Alive Challenge

Put your Game of Thrones knowledge to the test

GoT season 8 starts this Sunday. Think you know who will be dead, alive or a white walker? Put your GoT IQ to the test and join us in our 'Deadpool' that we created for fans.
Joel Karacozoff
Joel Karacozoff
Hello PH! My name is @joel_karacozoff and I'm one of the makers of Balto and I hope you're as excited as we are about The Game of Throne's premiere this Sunday. In honor of the legendary final season, we've launched the GoT: Dead or Alive Challenge. It's super easy to play - before the start of each episode select which character(s) will be dead, alive or a white walker (wight) - that's it! You can signup for the game by heading to our landing page (playbalto.com) or you can join the game directly by clicking this link: https://playbalto.com/pool/ca2vv... I want to give a major shoutout to my brothers in House Balto, @nicky_montana and @spencer_cassidy...WINTER IS HERE!!!
Alex Bouaziz
Alex Bouaziz
Congrats!! 🔥
Evan Dreyer
Evan Dreyer
Never seen something like this before. Incredible
