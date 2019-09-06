Deals
GoSun Chill
GoSun Chill
Portable cooler to keep food cold or frozen, dry & organized
Crowdfunding
Tech
The Chill is more than a cooler, it's an off-grid refrigerator without the noisy generator. GoSun joins the latest high-efficiency compressor technology with a solar-powered eco-system to keep you fueled and cooled no matter what.
An ice-free cooler that runs on a solar power panel!
You could call it a modern-age refrigerator with unique capabilities or a solar-powered mighty outdoor cooler with an amazing USP - it doesn't require ice to keep the contents cold. The theory on which an outdoor cooler is built, that the insulated box melts ice at a very slow rate, and in turn chills your beverages and food.
Forget Ice! Off-Grid Cooler Uses the Sun's Rays to Chill Food and Drink | Digital Trends
It sounds a bit crazy, but a new off-grid cooler called GoSun Chill uses the sun to keep your drinks and food cold. The hotter the day, the better. Here's how you can get your hands on one -- and how this impressive technology works. (Hint: It's to do with solar energy.)
