Help students save, access loans and manage credit score 📱

Budgeting made safe, secure and simple with Gosavex. The comprehensive financial app that allows you to easily save and track your finances, whilst gaining access to cheaper loans from the people you love and build a credit score, all in one place.
Seweryn Bidolach
Maker
Hey Product Hunt makers and tech enthusiasts 👋 We are a new start-up 🚀 who saw an opportunity to create a mobile app that truly covered all of the bases when it came to digital personal finance. Although Gosavex began operating during the recent pandemic 😷, we’re very excited about our future. We would love to hear your opinion about the idea of friends and family loans helping to build your credit score, especially for students 😁 Android: https://play.google.com/store/ap... IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/go... Best Regards, Seweryn Bidolach Co-founder & CEO of Gosavex https://gosavex.com
