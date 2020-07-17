Discussion
Seweryn Bidolach
Maker
Hey Product Hunt makers and tech enthusiasts 👋 We are a new start-up 🚀 who saw an opportunity to create a mobile app that truly covered all of the bases when it came to digital personal finance. Although Gosavex began operating during the recent pandemic 😷, we’re very excited about our future. We would love to hear your opinion about the idea of friends and family loans helping to build your credit score, especially for students 😁 Android: https://play.google.com/store/ap... IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/go... Best Regards, Seweryn Bidolach Co-founder & CEO of Gosavex https://gosavex.com
