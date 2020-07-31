  1. Home
GoRetro

a free retrospective tool for your Agile sprints

GoRetro is a FREE agile sprint retrospective tool making the entire retro process seamless, simple, fun, colorful, productive, and unlimited.
Discussion
Steven Dixon
This looks pretty amazing.
Andrea Gambier
Nice. I'll give it a try if its really free.
Valerie Fenske
how are you planning to monetize it?
