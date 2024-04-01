Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
GoProfiles
GoProfiles
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A hub for your team to find shared connections, celebrate wins, and boost company culture. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform — powered by generative AI!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Human Resources
by
GoProfiles
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
About this launch
GoProfiles
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere
0
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
GoProfiles by
GoProfiles
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Jorge Zamora
,
Kevin Yeong
and
Brandon Most
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
GoProfiles
is not rated yet. This is GoProfiles's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report