  1. Home
  2.  → GoPro Hero 9 Black

GoPro Hero 9 Black

New GoPro now with front-facing display, mods & 5k video

Meet HERO9 Black. More power. More clarity. More stability. Featuring a 23.6MP sensor for 5K video and stunning 20MP photos, an all new front display, webcam and live streaming modes, 30% more battery life, and HyperSmooth 3.0.
GoPro's Hero 9 Black is bigger, better and possibly cheaper.This is particularly true with textures on natural environments: rocks, leaves, water and the like. With the Hero 9 you can see more definition and everything just feels a little sharper. I personally like the extra pop in color, so it's a general thumbs up from me when it comes to overall image quality.
GoPro Hero 9 Black reviewIf you're a taker of selfies, a vlogger or an adventure filmmaker, GoPro's new flagship camera is made for you. There was a time when action cameras were primarily for capturing sports, but the new GoPro Hero 9 Black pushes in a new direction by including a front-mounted LCD 'selfie' screen to challenge the DJI Osmo Action and the Akaso Brave 7 LE.
GoPro's New Action Camera Makes a Compelling Case to UpgradeYou can almost set your seasonal clock by the release of a new GoPro camera. This year is no different; pandemic notwithstanding, the Hero 9 arrives precisely as the weather starts to cool. Last year's Hero 8 brought a new cageless design with built-in mounting rings and a more compact front lens.
GoPro Hero 8 Black review: smooth operatorIt's that time of the year again. Fall brings us, along with decorative gourds, new GoPros. Other brands such as DJI have been threatening to eat GoPro's lunch, recently, while the past couple of revisions of GoPro's signature camera have largely been iterative. So with the new $400 Hero 8 Black, GoPro took some risks.
GoPro Hero 9 Black reviewUpdate 16/9/20: GoPro has released some new firmware for the Hero 9 Black, which could resolve some of the slight issues we found with its touchscreen interface and auto exposure - we'll update this review as soon as we've tested it fully.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
I'm really psyched about this new update - the new front-facing display and all the mods for the GoPro will be much appreciated. This feels increasingly like a great over-all camera, which is durable, rather than an action camera. My biggest pain point with the GoPro was the terrible Mic, especially when it was in its housing, but with a cheap microphone mod, this should be an huge improvement.
Upvote
Share