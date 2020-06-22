Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Carmack Xiao
Maker
Many friends may wonder, “There are so many exquisite subjects to select, but why do we design this app?” Everyone likes to talk about food nutrition, fitness, sports and sleep, but they don’t speak of poo-poo. However, diets and poo-poo are two major preconditions for human survival. In the final moment of being washed away, the poo-poo may convey the first-hand information on our physical condition. My partner and I thus decided to design the app [GoPoop] for people to know about their health conditions.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
At the beginning, I told my designer friend Grace this idea. I didn’t expect she would agree to design this app. We all knew that designers were always interested in big and artistic things. It was truly hard for her. She drew lots of pictures of poo-poo on her iPad alone for so many nights. Probably she had dreamed of drawing poo-poo. Whenever my three-year-old kid finishes pooping, he asks, “Daddy, what’s the shape of my poo-poo today? Give me your cell phone. Wow, it’s banana-shaped!”
UpvoteShare