With Kubernetes gaining adoption as the mainstream IT/App modernisation platform, developers and businesses are leveraging containers and Kubernetes for accelerating their release velocity and standardising their release across cloud and varied infrastructure. However there are a few challenges that impede the transformation process : 📌 Maintaining YAML files & Separation of Concern : One of the biggest challenges in modernization today is to write and maintain thousands of lines of YAML code.When it comes to maintaining these YAML files, GitOps is fairly a popular methodology to centrally manage these Kubernetes YAML files, but is inadequate for large distributed teams where DevOps responsibilities are shared across the teams. 📌 Dependency Management : When the number services increase, and when the deployments need to be maintained for a longer period of time, dependency management and change tracking becomes even more critical. Making a change to a service can result in a ripple effect and can lead to application downtime. 📌 Service/Cluster Sprawl : Similarly, when the number of services and environments increase, it can lead to service or a cluster sprawl. To address these challenges, we have come up a completely a no code/YAML platform to transform and maintain the applications on Kubernetes. While we simply the journey, we also provide access controls and granular versioning of Kubernetes artefacts. Explore how gopaddle is simple, yet powerful. Watch gopaddle in action here https://youtu.be/PAOe26kdeR4
