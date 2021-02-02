The new goormIDE 2.0, one of the most highlighted cloud IDE, unveiled developer-focused features such as Container image, Container pin, Event log and GPU resource support. Try Now
Youseok Nam
MakerCTO, goorm
Hi Product hunt, goormIDE team here. Today, we are launching the new goormIDE 2.0 with our pride. The new goormIDE 2.0 brings a new dashboard UI with developer-focused features that enhances users' convenience and increases productivity. We believe the goormIDE delivers an optimized and customized experience for every SW developer who lives all over the world. Please find 𝙪𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙨 below * 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 : Make image snapshots of the current state of your container. It'll make it easy to create containers with your own environment. * 𝐆𝐏𝐔 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : Freely move CPU/GPU instances based on container. You can increase and decrease GPU resources at any time per container. Real-time editing and testing directly on GPU instances without deployment. * 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐢𝐧 : Let’s pin your container at the very front. The pinned container makes you find and access the project more easily. * 𝐆𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐠 : In the Git events tab, you can check logs of git-related actions. It helps the user to check a clearer reason for failure. As you know, the goormIDE is a cloud IDE service, you can co-work with your team/project mate without an additional SW installing on your/their device. Also, as the goormIDE supports 30+ SW languages, just try goormIDE and create a container for your brilliant project. Thanks for this community. goormIDE team wants to hear every kind of feedback or review from you guys. Youseok Nam, CTO, goormIDE
