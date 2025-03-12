Launches
Home
Product
Googly Eyes
This is a launch from Sindre Sorhus
Googly Eyes
Watchful eyes in your menu bar
Visit
Upvote 65
Add playful eyes to your menu bar that follow your cursor and blink when you click. Pure whimsy! 👀
Free
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
Sindre Sorhus
Full-Time Open-Sourcerer & Aspiring Rebel
5 out of 5.0
65
0
Googly Eyes by
Sindre Sorhus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Sindre Sorhus
. Featured on March 16th, 2025.
Sindre Sorhus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2017.