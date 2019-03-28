Google URL Preview

View web pages from search results without any clicks, directly from Google.
Stop being a tabaholic and start hovering.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Akke 🧐@thatakke
Great idea! definitely checking it out! EDIT: Definitely doesn't work for me 🤷♂️
Upvote (1)Share·
Jesse RoweMaker@jessetrowe
I'm a well-known tabaholic just like you probably are. To help save my own sanity, I came up with a simple Chrome extension that allows you to view search results without clicking any links. I sent it to a few friends and they told me to post it. Would love any feedback! Note: Some pages may have issues loading due to iframe restrictions :) Huge thanks to @nicolas_laporte for opening my eyes to this world.
Upvote Share·
Nicolas Laporte@nicolas_laporte
I'm glad that people want to create some extensions that change search engine behaviour ! Also I'm in love with your dynamic logo :) ! Btw what was wrong with my extension http://url-render.com ?
Upvote Share·