Home
→
Product
→
Google Sheets + OpenAI API
Google Sheets + OpenAI API
Connect Google Sheets to OpenAI API without 3rd party tools
An easier way to connect Google Sheets with the OpenAI API without third-party tools like Zapier or Make. This “script” allows instant access to responses from GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models.
Launched in
API
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
by
InvertedStone
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out my our product! Please leave a review of how you like it."
The makers of Google Sheets + OpenAI API
About this launch
InvertedStone
Custom scripts and tools related to AI
4
reviews
438
followers
Follow for updates
Google Sheets + OpenAI API by
InvertedStone
was hunted by
DeepakNess
in
API
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
DeepakNess
and
Bikash Kampo
. Featured on September 2nd, 2023.
InvertedStone
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on July 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
