Google Sheets + OpenAI API

Google Sheets + OpenAI API

Connect Google Sheets to OpenAI API without 3rd party tools

An easier way to connect Google Sheets with the OpenAI API without third-party tools like Zapier or Make. This “script” allows instant access to responses from GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models.
Launched in
API
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
 by
InvertedStone
Google Sheets + OpenAI API
About this launch
InvertedStone
4reviews
438
followers
