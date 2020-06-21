Google Sheets Email Marketing
Email automation and validations directly from Google Sheets
Fikry Fatullah
Hi Hunters! First of tall, thank you, @chrismessina, for hunting us. We've built email marketing for Google Sheets to facilitate large or small teams managing email subscribers with Google Sheets. All you have to do is: Set up which Google Sheets file you want to integrate into email automation in KIRIM.EMAIL. And after that, any new email address in your Google Sheets will get validated and go through any email sequences like any other email automation. Any feedback will undoubtedly welcome. Please. Try it out!
