Google NotebookLM
Al conversations on demand on any topic
Turn complexity into clarity with NotebookLM, your brain’s new best friend. Join the millions of students, creators, researchers, professionals, CEOs, and more who are saving time, getting stuff done, and learning in new ways.
Free Options
Android
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Google NotebookLM
Google NotebookLM
Chris Messina
Android
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Sundar Pichai
Steven Johnson
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
Google NotebookLM
is not rated yet. This is Google NotebookLM's first launch.