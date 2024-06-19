Launches
Google Meet AI Translate
Google Meet AI Translate
Translate from any language to any language with captions
👽 Introducing Google Meet AI Translate Captions: Transform your international meetings with real-time, AI-powered subtitle translations directly in Google Meet 🚀
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Google Meet AI Translate
About this launch
Google Meet AI Translate
Translate from any language to any language with captions
Google Meet AI Translate by
George Novik
George Novik
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
George Novik
Nikita Vlasiuk
Serhii Rechun
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
Google Meet AI Translate
is not rated yet. This is Google Meet AI Translate's first launch.
40
19
#28
#68
