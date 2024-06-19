Launches
Translate from any language to any language with captions

👽 Introducing Google Meet AI Translate Captions: Transform your international meetings with real-time, AI-powered subtitle translations directly in Google Meet 🚀
was hunted by
George Novik
in Chrome Extensions, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
George Novik
,
Nikita Vlasiuk
and
Serhii Rechun
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
