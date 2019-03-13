Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Google Lookout
Google Lookout
An app that identifies objects for the visually impaired
Android
Artificial Intell...
+ 2
get it
UPVOTE
2
Featured
34 minutes ago
Tweet
Share
Embed
Lookout uses computer vision to assist people who are blind or have low vision in gaining information about the world around them.
Around the web
Google Lookout describes surroundings to visually impaired users using AI
Google has launched a new app called Lookout, which is designed to give the visually impaired verbal information about their surroundings, using artificial intelligence technology. The app, which was first announced at Google's I/O developer conference last year, is currently available to US users with a Pixel device, although Google Accessibility Engineering product manager Patrick Clary said in a blog post that Google "hope[s] to bring Lookout to more devices, countries and platforms soon."
TechRadar
Olivia Tambini
Google's Lookout app says what it sees for blind users in the US
Shopping can read barcodes and currency, giving users a way to, say, make sure they're truly holding a $5 bill. Finally, Quick Read can read signs and labels, making it easy to find Exit doors or goods in a grocery store.
Engadget
Google releases Lookout app that identifies objects for the visually impaired
Last year at Google I/O the company announced Lookout: an app that uses AI to help the visually impaired navigate the world. The app can identify objects, read text, scan barcodes and more. Now, Lookout is available on Pixel devices in the US.
The Verge
Reviews
Would you recommend Google Lookout to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Hunter
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Makers
There are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.