Google Live View
Google Maps now has AR enabled directions
Android
iPhone
+ 2
With a beta feature called Live View, you can use augmented reality (AR) to better see which way to walk. Arrows and directions are placed in the real world to guide your way.
an hour ago
Google launches 'Live View' AR walking directions for Google Maps
Google is launching a beta of its augmented reality walking directions feature for Google Maps, with a broader launch that will be available to all iOS and Android devices that have system-level support for AR. On iOS, that means ARKit-compatible devices, and on Android, that means any smartphones ...
Google Maps expands augmented reality navigation tool
Google Maps users on smartphones can now use virtual arrows to help them follow directions in the navigation app. Known as Live View, the feature uses augmented reality (AR) to overlay the digital arrows onto the real world as seen through a smartphone camera.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Cool, I imagine it will be a massive drain on data especially when travelling but looking forward to trying it
an hour ago
