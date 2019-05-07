Look up a dish right from the menu, add events to your calendar, get directions, call a number, translate words, and more. Or just copy and paste to save some time.
Around the web
Snap a photo of a menu and Google Lens can tell you what to orderLast year at Google I/O, the company wowed the audience by showcasing Duplex as a way to make restaurant reservations. It seems that the company is psyched to solve dining's most annoying problems, because they're now tapping computer vision tech to help people order the right meal and ...
Google Lens coming to Google Search with real-world 3D modelsGoogle Lens was announced at I/O two years ago, and this year it is coming to Google Search. 3D models will now appear in Search results, with users able to preview them in real space. Other use cases include shopping and animals. Google imagines a medical student searching for a part of the body, and [...]
Google Lens will start recommending what you should eat at restaurantsToday at Google I/O 2019, Google has announced several new additions to Google Lens, its image recognition software that's available as an app and is built into the cameras of Google Pixel devices. The biggest new addition is better support for Lens in restaurants.
Hunter
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Google just announced that Lens will be coming to Google Search and also that it can now highlight popular dishes at a restaurant just by snapping a pic of the menu
