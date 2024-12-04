Launches
Google Genie 2
Google Genie 2
A large-scale foundation world model
AI model that can create an endless variety of playable 3D worlds - all from a single image.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Google Genie 2
About this launch
Google Genie 2
A large-scale foundation world model
Google Genie 2 by
Google Genie 2
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Featured on December 5th, 2024.
Google Genie 2
is not rated yet. This is Google Genie 2's first launch.
