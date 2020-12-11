Google Form to Chatbot

discussion
Hossein Shams
Maker🚀 Solopreneur, Bootstrapping Formito.com
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I'm Hossein, founder of Formito. Formito is a chatbot builder for websites to collect any type of data. You can create custom chatbots that talk to your website visitors and turn them into paying customers. To help users save time creating chatbots, we added a converter tool recently to the app where you can convert a table or form into a Formito chatbot. We continue this initiative to create one-click converters for more tools by creating add-ons and apps for different marketplaces. Today, I'm happy to announce our add-on has been approved by Google Workspace Marketplace. You can install this add-on on your Google account and run it from your Google Form editor. Just insert your Formito's access token and you get a chatbot converter from your form in a few seconds. As always, I appreciate any feedback or suggestions you have.
