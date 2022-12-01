Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Google Fonts Checker
Ranked #16 for today
Google Fonts Checker
Scan your website to discover where your fonts are hosted.
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This tool scans your website and returns a list of the font files used to render your page. The primary goal is to identify if you are referencing any files located on Google’s servers.
Launched in
Typography
,
WordPress
,
Privacy
by
Google Fonts Checker
Drata
Ad
Continuous, automated compliance and risk management
About this launch
Google Fonts Checker
Scan your website to discover where your fonts are hosted.
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Google Fonts Checker by
Google Fonts Checker
was hunted by
Danny Cooper
in
Typography
,
WordPress
,
Privacy
. Made by
Danny Cooper
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Google Fonts Checker
is not rated yet. This is Google Fonts Checker's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#170
Report