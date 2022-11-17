Products
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow
Find and replace embedded Google fonts for GDPR-compliance
The Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow is a tool that finds embedded Google fonts in your Webflow website and all classes using them. It helps you to save a lot of time while revising your project.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow
About this launch
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow
Find and replace embedded Google fonts for GDPR-compliance
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow by
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow
was hunted by
Felix Brodbeck
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Felix Brodbeck
and
steffen.hirth
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow
is not rated yet. This is Google Fonts Auditor for Webflow's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#198
