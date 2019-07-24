Google Analytics Cost Data Uploader

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
16 Reviews
Maker
Margo Kashuba
Hi, it’s Margo from OWOX BI! So glad and proud to present this add-on to the Product Hunt community! We know how hard it is for analysts and marketers to manually upload all this data in one place then download it to another place (yup, been there too). So we are decided, enough is enough! And created add-on for cost data upload :) How does it work? Simple as ABC: Install our Add-on. Select the cost data to download into Google Analytics. The add-on can find possible errors and give you the hints on how to fix them. No work with CSV files is needed. Click “UPLOAD”. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Your cost data is uploaded. We do hope you’ll like this add-on and it will become a faithful assistant in your important analytics work!
Upvote (10)Share
Congratulations for the product launch! I’ve been using this tool for several months and it’s really helpful and simple. Y’all are great!
Upvote (4)Share
@eugenelata Thank you! Glad you enjoy the tool.
Easy tool for cost data uploading in Google Analytics. Small tip: you can calculate and send organic search traffic cost to your Google Analytics account for measuring ROI for SEO.
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@dmitry_osiyuk thank you for your feedback. How long have you been using our add-on?
UpvoteShare
@dmitry_osiyuk thank you for the review, we appreciate it.
@margo_kashuba more than 3 years
Looks like it’s a simple tool to work with. Can’t wait to try it!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@anna_kissel looking forward to your feedback:)
Great job, guys! One more catch for my tool-set! One question though: Will I be able to use GS formulas with this add-on?
Upvote (3)Share
@maria_lyudmila_sereda Of course! You can use all the features of Google Sheets to generate data for importing into GA. Use formulas for calculations, load information from other sheets and tables, and also connect Google Scripts for automation. Thank you for your question and feedback)
UpvoteShare