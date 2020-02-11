Home
Home
Google Ad Highlighter
Google Ad Highlighter
A Chrome extension that highlights ads inside search results
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
12
Google recently pushed a change to the way it displays search results, further blurring the line between ads and genuine results. This lightweight Chrome extension makes sure the difference remains crystal clear.
Discussion
2 Reviews
5.0/5
