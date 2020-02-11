Log In
Google Ad Highlighter

A Chrome extension that highlights ads inside search results

Google recently pushed a change to the way it displays search results, further blurring the line between ads and genuine results. This lightweight Chrome extension makes sure the difference remains crystal clear.
