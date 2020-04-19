Goodwill🌎Marketing
Hello everyone, I'm Louis, the maker of E-commerce Ranker and last week I started sending out emails to the top marketing companies asking for goodwill deals to help out my audience. 21 companies wanted to help straight away, so today I'm releasing all of these special offers to help out every founder who wants to save money on Product Hunt. @hackapreneur from Growth.ly also helped out with the whole process, so big shoutout to him ⬅️ 🔍 What you'll find inside: - 25 to 100% discounts on major digital marketing tools. - FREE 80$ ad-spend coupon from Purple Ads (once you spend 80$ dollars). - Extended free-trials - so you can fully test the tools before you make a decision. - Private beta-access to a tremendous upcoming tool. Any founder out here in PH who wants to have their deal featured, just shoot me an email to the address at the bottom of the page and I'll add it right away. Now, what do you guys think about this effort? Is it useful? I'll be answering questions here in the next few hours, so let me know. P.S: All of these special offers are goodwill offers - this means they are non-affiliate deals, so Justin and I won't be making any sort of financial gain if you redeem them. We want to help out as many founders as possible during these unfair times, and this is the best way we found we can do it.
