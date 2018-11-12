Have hard conversations with coworkers on Slack with Caring Candor (helps you articulate what you will say with authenticity and care).
Send fun positive messages to coworkers anonymously
Send fun personality badges in channels
When we are at work there are little things that can make our work lives awesome. GoodRipple helps you do those.
Rama VeeraragooMakerPro@esqrama · Founder, CEO GoodRipple
Hey, this is Rama from GoodRipple. We have been working hard on GoodRipple 2.0. GoodRipple (original) was focused on having kind act challenges at work - we found that the kind act challenges required too much effort (not sure what that says about us humans...), but we saw that people were using the anonymous kind message feature in the original product. We focused on making things much easier for people to bring their full human selves to work. What's new: 1. Caring Candor using Slack Actions- helps you come up with a mindset and script for having hard conversations in a caring way at work (we listened to the stress and toxic environments that are created when hard conversations are not had or are had badly). So we used some tried & tested frameworks to help authentic conversations to happen that help strengthen the relationship between coworkers. 2. You can send cool Personality Badges in channels using Slack Actions. 3. You can send fun positive messages anonymously. Lots more things to come. We'd love your feedback on what we are working on. Also on Caring Candor - what conversations were you able to have and how that freed you up and made your work relationships better? Thank you for being an awesome community to help makers build cool things!
