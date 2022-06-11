Products
Goodpalette
Ranked #8 for today
Goodpalette
Make beautiful color palettes for UI
Goodpalette is a color palette generator specifically built for UI design. It will give you primary, accent, and neutral colors, each with a comprehensive set of shades for text, backgrounds, buttons, and more.
Launched in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Design resources
by
Goodpalette
About this launch
Goodpalette by
Goodpalette
was hunted by
Manu
in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Design resources
. Made by
Manu
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
Goodpalette
is not rated yet. This is Goodpalette's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#44
